Alabama House approves resolution condemning Russia

Alabama State House
Alabama State House(waff)
By Erin Davis
Published: Mar. 2, 2022 at 9:22 AM CST
MONTGOMERY, Ala. (WSFA) - The Alabama House of Representatives approved a resolution condemning Russia for their military invasion of Ukraine and the resolution expresses support for the people of Ukraine.

The resolution was sponsored by Rep. Gil Isbell, R-HD 28, and each member of the House signed on as a co-sponsor. It calls on Alabamians to disfavor or ban anything Russian.

Isbell says he hopes the sanctions President Joe Biden imposes on Russia will be severe.

“Unfortunately, it will affect the Russian people. But when the Russian government does what they have done, we need to take the stand and let them know it is wrong,” Isbell said.

The resolution now heads to the Senate.

