Building warmth will solidify the spring feel

MERIDIAN, Miss. (WTOK) - This week’s weather story doesn’t come with many big changes. Gradual warming is the one change from day-to-day.

Tonight will be mainly clear. We’ll cool to the middle 40s by midnight. The low temperature will be near 39 degrees. Sunshine will prevail on Wednesday with little more than a passing cloud or two. We’ll warm to the upper 60s by lunchtime. The high temperature will be near 73 degrees.

High temperatures will step up from 73 degrees on Wednesday to 77 degrees on Thursday to 79 degrees on Friday. Highs in the 80s will be more widespread and more likely this weekend. Mornings will be chilly, but even they will be gradually become less chilly as lows step up through the 40s and into the 50s by this weekend.

The warming this weekend will come with increasing humidity. In turn, clouds will increase, and they can grow thick enough for a couple of showers on both Saturday afternoon and Sunday afternoon. More widespread rain could return by Monday afternoon. Monday’s increase in showers and thunderstorms looks like the start of a more active weather week next week. More showers and thunderstorms look possible through at least next Tuesday and Wednesday.

Copyright 2022 WTOK. All rights reserved.