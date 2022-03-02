Advertisement

Building warmth will solidify the spring feel

By Stephen Bowers
Published: Mar. 1, 2022 at 10:48 PM CST
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

MERIDIAN, Miss. (WTOK) - This week’s weather story doesn’t come with many big changes. Gradual warming is the one change from day-to-day.

Tonight will be mainly clear. We’ll cool to the middle 40s by midnight. The low temperature will be near 39 degrees. Sunshine will prevail on Wednesday with little more than a passing cloud or two. We’ll warm to the upper 60s by lunchtime. The high temperature will be near 73 degrees.

High temperatures will step up from 73 degrees on Wednesday to 77 degrees on Thursday to 79 degrees on Friday. Highs in the 80s will be more widespread and more likely this weekend. Mornings will be chilly, but even they will be gradually become less chilly as lows step up through the 40s and into the 50s by this weekend.

The warming this weekend will come with increasing humidity. In turn, clouds will increase, and they can grow thick enough for a couple of showers on both Saturday afternoon and Sunday afternoon. More widespread rain could return by Monday afternoon. Monday’s increase in showers and thunderstorms looks like the start of a more active weather week next week. More showers and thunderstorms look possible through at least next Tuesday and Wednesday.

Copyright 2022 WTOK. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Three arrested after breaking into a Meridian business.
Three arrested in burglary case
Brett K. Hickman, 28, of Tucker, was sentenced to 37.5 years in prison for sexually assaulting...
Tucker man sentenced in child’s death
The Mississippi Senate unanimously advanced a $230 million teacher pay raise plan with...
Mississippi Senate passes teacher, teacher assistant pay raises
New 4-way stop at 10th Avenue and 33rd Street in Meridian
New 4-way at 10th Ave./33rd Street
RON TURNER INTERVIEW
Meridian Housing Authority offering home ownership chances

Latest News

Today's Weather - Deitra McKenzie - March 3rd, 2022
Today's Weather - Deitra McKenzie - March 3rd, 2022
Another spring-like day!
Nice weather continues with above average highs
WX 03/02
WX 03/02
A persistent warming trend and lowering humidity this week are helping increase the risk of...
Temperatures keep climbing, now so is the fire danger
Today's Weather - Ethan Bird - March 2nd, 2022
Today's Weather - Ethan Bird - March 2nd, 2022