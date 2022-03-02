City of Meridian Arrest Report March 2, 2022
Published: Mar. 2, 2022 at 3:46 PM CST
|Name
|Birth Year
|Address
|Charge
|MICHAEL J CHISM
|1980
|1712 5TH AVE MERIDIAN, MS
|TRESPASSING
DISTURBANCE OF A BUSINESS
|ZOCQUIEL I DRANE
|1999
|5119 B PL MERIDIAN, MS
|DOMESTIC VIOLENCE
|JACOBY A CLAYTON
|1994
|2415 40TH AVE MERIDIAN, MS
|CARRYING A CONCEALED WEAPON
|RODRICIOUS M GRIFFIN
|1986
|4537 WELCH AVE MOSS POINT, MS
|DUI OTHER
POSSESSION OF A CONTROLLED SUBSTANCE
|MACAULAY J SILLIAMAN
|1995
|3434 11TH PL MERIDIAN, MS
|POSSESSION OF MARIJUANA IN A MOTOR VEHICLE
|PAUL H LESTER III
|2003
|12370 SCHAMBERVILLE LN COLLINSVILLE, MS
|POSSESSION OF ALCOHOL BY A MINOR
|JOANNA J DORN
|1975
|4310 58TH PL MERIDIAN, MS
|DUI OTHER
POSSESSION OF PARAPHERNALIA
|Meridian Police Department Media Release
The following were reported to the Meridian Police Department from March 1, 2022 at 6:00 AM to March 2, 2022, at 6:00 AM.
|Robbery
There were no robberies reported.
Commercial Burglary
There were no commercial burglaries reported.
Church Burglary
There were no church burglaries reported.
Stolen Vehicles
There were no stolen vehicles reported.
Auto Burglary
There were no auto burglaries reported.
Residential Burglary
There were no residential burglaries reported.
Shootings
Meridian Police responded to 6 shots fired calls and when Officers arrived on scene, only 3 showed any evidence found to support the calls.
At 8:15 AM on March 1, 2022, Meridian Police responded to a shooting in the 4600 block of Paulding Street. One vehicle was struck by gunfire, the case is currently under investigation.
At 8:59 AM on March 1, 2022, Meridian Police responded to a shooting in the 300 block of 46th Avenue. One residence was struck by gunfire, the case is currently under investigation.
At 9:40 AM on March 1, 2022, Meridian Police responded to a shooting in the 3100 block of 36th Street. One residence was struck by gunfire, the case is currently under investigation.