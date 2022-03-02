Advertisement

City of Meridian Arrest Report March 2, 2022

Daily Docket
Daily Docket(wtok)
By WTOK Staff
Published: Mar. 2, 2022 at 3:46 PM CST
MERIDIAN, Miss. (WTOK) -

NameBirth YearAddressCharge
MICHAEL J CHISM19801712 5TH AVE MERIDIAN, MSTRESPASSING
DISTURBANCE OF A BUSINESS
ZOCQUIEL I DRANE19995119 B PL MERIDIAN, MSDOMESTIC VIOLENCE
JACOBY A CLAYTON19942415 40TH AVE MERIDIAN, MSCARRYING A CONCEALED WEAPON
RODRICIOUS M GRIFFIN19864537 WELCH AVE MOSS POINT, MSDUI OTHER
POSSESSION OF A CONTROLLED SUBSTANCE
MACAULAY J SILLIAMAN19953434 11TH PL MERIDIAN, MSPOSSESSION OF MARIJUANA IN A MOTOR VEHICLE
PAUL H LESTER III200312370 SCHAMBERVILLE LN COLLINSVILLE, MSPOSSESSION OF ALCOHOL BY A MINOR
JOANNA J DORN19754310 58TH PL MERIDIAN, MSDUI OTHER
POSSESSION OF PARAPHERNALIA

Meridian Police Department Media Release
The following were reported to the Meridian Police Department from March 1, 2022 at 6:00 AM to March 2, 2022, at 6:00 AM.
Robbery
There were no robberies reported.
Commercial Burglary
There were no commercial burglaries reported.
Church Burglary
There were no church burglaries reported.
Stolen Vehicles
There were no stolen vehicles reported.
Auto Burglary
There were no auto burglaries reported.
Residential Burglary
There were no residential burglaries reported.
Shootings
Meridian Police responded to 6 shots fired calls and when Officers arrived on scene, only 3 showed any evidence found to support the calls.
At 8:15 AM on March 1, 2022, Meridian Police responded to a shooting in the 4600 block of Paulding Street. One vehicle was struck by gunfire, the case is currently under investigation.
At 8:59 AM on March 1, 2022, Meridian Police responded to a shooting in the 300 block of 46th Avenue. One residence was struck by gunfire, the case is currently under investigation.
At 9:40 AM on March 1, 2022, Meridian Police responded to a shooting in the 3100 block of 36th Street. One residence was struck by gunfire, the case is currently under investigation.

