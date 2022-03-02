Advertisement

Grammy-winner Neil Diamond sells entire song catalog to Universal

Neil Diamond says he knows Universal will represent his work with the same passion and...
Neil Diamond says he knows Universal will represent his work with the same passion and integrity that’s fueled his career.(CNN Newsource)
By CNN staff
Published: Mar. 2, 2022 at 10:45 AM CST
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

(CNN) - Neil Diamond just sold his prolific song catalog to Universal for what’s assumed to be hundreds of millions of dollars.

The 81-year-old Grammy winner retired from touring in 2018 after he was diagnosed with Parkinson’s disease.

Now, Universal is taking over his entire catalog and master recordings, including 110 unreleased tracks and an unreleased album.

He says he knows Universal will represent his work with the same passion and integrity that’s fueled his career.

Financial details of the deal haven’t been released, but other artists who have sold their catalogs in recent years have made a lot of money.

For example, Sting sold his catalog to Universal in February in a deal worth a reported $300 million.

Copyright 2022 CNN Newsource. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Three arrested after breaking into a Meridian business.
Three arrested in burglary case
Brett K. Hickman, 28, of Tucker, was sentenced to 37.5 years in prison for sexually assaulting...
Tucker man sentenced in child’s death
The Mississippi Senate unanimously advanced a $230 million teacher pay raise plan with...
Mississippi Senate passes teacher, teacher assistant pay raises
RON TURNER INTERVIEW
Meridian Housing Authority offering home ownership chances
New 4-way stop at 10th Avenue and 33rd Street in Meridian
New 4-way at 10th Ave./33rd Street

Latest News

People look at the gutted remains of Russian military vehicles on a road in the town of Bucha,...
Russians besiege crucial Ukrainian energy hub and seacoast
FILE - Former Louisville Police officer Brett Hankison is questioned by his defense attorney...
Ex-officer cleared in shooting during Breonna Taylor raid
FILE - Dr. Simone Gold, founder of the anti-vaccine group America's Frontline Doctors, speaks...
Anti-vaccine doctor pleads guilty to joining Capitol riot
President Joe Biden speaks at an event to celebrate Black History Month in the East Room of the...
US hits Putin allies, press secretary with new sanctions
LIVE: Biden signs Ending Forced Arbitration of Sexual Assault, Harassment Act of 2021