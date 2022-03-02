Is end of pandemic near?

MERIDIAN, Miss. (WTOK) - It has been almost two years into the COVID-19 pandemic began and many business owners are finally seeing a possible end to it.
Large crowds are forming at concerts, shopping centers, restaurants and bars. This is due largely to rising global vaccination rates and people taking precautions when in public.
Meridian has also been seeing large crowds return indoors and outdoors. Local businesses say there has been an increase in foot traffic, which shows a positive sign of normalcy.
Mia’s employee, Christopher Clay, said the pandemic has affected businesses in two ways.
With variants surfacing, nobody actually knows when the pandemic will officially end.
