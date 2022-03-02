Is end of pandemic near?

MERIDIAN, Miss. (WTOK) - It has been almost two years into the COVID-19 pandemic began and many business owners are finally seeing a possible end to it.

Large crowds are forming at concerts, shopping centers, restaurants and bars. This is due largely to rising global vaccination rates and people taking precautions when in public.

Meridian has also been seeing large crowds return indoors and outdoors. Local businesses say there has been an increase in foot traffic, which shows a positive sign of normalcy.

“I have noticed in the restaurant that a lot more people are coming in without their masks on recently. We also have a lot more foot traffic here than we had in quite a while over the last several months. We are excited, and of course, the Mardi Gras Parade this weekend was a huge success. We had people in and out of here all day long enjoying the festival and just visiting among each other. I do think most of the pandemic right now with the mask mandate being lifted had made us be a little more comfortable coming out and enjoying our lives.”

Mia’s employee, Christopher Clay, said the pandemic has affected businesses in two ways.

“One would be like lesser foot traffic and people being scared of the virus. I do feel it is almost all the way over. If you were here this weekend downtown, you would know that everyone was out, and we were packed the entire day. The second part of the pandemic that all business owners will tell you is the supply shortages and that is certainly far from over. We are still having major supply shortage issues, and it might be the worst it has ever been now. So, we are about halfway out of the pandemic, but we are definitely out of it when it comes to people being scared of it. I think that is over.”

“While we may not be out of the pandemic proper, we are certainly out of the pandemic mindset. We have seen that reflected in our business, especially in the past 6 months or so. People are more out and about. I think as far as foot traffic and in-person sales, we are back to normal.”

With variants surfacing, nobody actually knows when the pandemic will officially end.

Copyright 2022 WTOK. All rights reserved.