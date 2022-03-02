Lady Rockets advance to MHSAA 5A Championship

JACKSON, Miss. (WTOK) - The Neshoba Central Lady Rockets beat the West Jones Lady Mustangs 60-57 in the semi-final round to advance to the MHSAA 5A championship game.

The Mississippi Coliseum was packed as both fan bases got to see an incredible game. The first half was all Neshoba Central as by halftime, the Lady Rockets led by fifteen. Neshoba Central took advantage of second chance opportunities and were great off the transition.

The second half was a different story.

The Mustangs slowly chipped away at the Rockets lead before getting the deficit to as low as three points in crunch time of the fourth quarter. The Lady Rockets end up being clutch down the stretch as they had key defensive plays and knocked down their free throws to put the game away.

Neshoba Central entered this game Tuesday night undefeated and leave this game still undefeated on the season. This was one of few times where a Lady Rockets game came down to the wire and head coach Broom knows that they can be better.

“Everybody looks at the scoreboard to see the points we put up but we built our season on our defensive effort,” Broom said. “I saw all night long us allowing dribble drives right down the middle of the lane and standing and watching like in my opinion, we played like we thought just showing up here and having Neshoba on our jersey would be enough to get it done. You can’t do that at this stage,” he added.

The 5A Championship is set for March 4th at 5:00 pm and the Rockets will take on the Columbus Falcons.

