Advertisement

Lauderdale County Arrest Report March 2, 2022

Daily Docket 5
Daily Docket 5(wtok)
By WTOK Staff
Published: Mar. 2, 2022 at 1:50 PM CST
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

MERIDIAN, Miss. (WTOK) -

Copyright 2022 WTOK. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Three arrested after breaking into a Meridian business.
Three arrested in burglary case
Brett K. Hickman, 28, of Tucker, was sentenced to 37.5 years in prison for sexually assaulting...
Tucker man sentenced in child’s death
RON TURNER INTERVIEW
Meridian Housing Authority offering home ownership chances
New 4-way stop at 10th Avenue and 33rd Street in Meridian
New 4-way at 10th Ave./33rd Street
The Mississippi Senate unanimously advanced a $230 million teacher pay raise plan with...
Mississippi Senate passes teacher, teacher assistant pay raises

Latest News

Daily Docket
Lauderdale County Arrest Report March 3, 2022
Three arrested after breaking into a Meridian business.
Three arrested in burglary case
Daily Docket
City of Meridian Arrest Report March 2, 2022
Daily Docket
Lauderdale County Arrest Report March 1, 2022