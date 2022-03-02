Meridian Housing Authority offering home ownership chances

MERIDIAN, Miss. (WTOK) -

The Meridian Housing Authority continues to make upgrades to the city of Meridian and help those in our community become homeowners.

The MHS recently completed the construction of ten single family homes known as the Carousel Homes Housing Transition Community. These units are provided to help residents who depend on public housing to go through a two-year program to eventually have a good chance of home ownership.

“It teaches them things such as budgeting, getting your G.E.D. and the importance of education,” said Ronald Turner, Executive Director of the MHA. “They participate in banking industry and things of that nature, teaching them to be able to budget and manage. Not only are we trying to get them to the closing table with a mortgage lender, but we want to be able to place them and make sure that they are going to be successful after they transition from public housing.”

The Meridian Housing Authority does not receive any funds or revenues from the city of Meridian to operates its program and provides an economic impact of around 11.5 million dollars.

“We employee 55 employees at the Housing Authority,” added Turner. “We do business with over 50 companies and industries right here in the city of Meridian. They provide goods and services for the things that we try to accomplish in our renovations and our apartment complexes and we enjoy doing business here in the city of Meridian.”

MHA currently teams up with over 50 community partners to assist residents in meeting their home ownership and educational goals.

