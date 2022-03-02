Advertisement

Mississippi Senate passes teacher, teacher assistant pay raises

The Mississippi Senate unanimously advanced a $230 million teacher pay raise plan with bipartisan support Wednesday.(wlox)
By WTOK Staff
Published: Mar. 2, 2022 at 12:10 PM CST
JACKSON, Miss. (WTOK) - The Mississippi Senate unanimously advanced a $230 million teacher pay raise plan Wednesday.

Lt. Gov. Delbert Hosemann said this is the third time senators have sent legislation proposing a significant raise for teachers to the House for consideration during this session.

This plan would give teachers a $4,800 raise on average through the base pay salary schedule after a two-year phase-in. Class A, baccalaureate-degreed teachers would start at $40,000. All teachers would also receive $500 step increases at most every year, including in the first three years of teaching. Step increases are not provided in the current salary schedule until the third year of teaching, though many leave the profession before Year 5.

At Years 5, 10, 15, and 20, teachers would receive a larger increase based on their certification. Class A teachers (baccalaureate) would receive $1,325; Class AA teachers (master’s degree) would receive $1,425; Class AAA (specialist) would receive $1,525; and Class AAAA (doctoral) would receive $1,625. At 25 years of service, teachers would receive an increase of $2,500.

Teacher assistants would receive a $2,000 raise under the bill.

“We held listening sessions during the fall at which teachers provided us with their concerns and recommendations,” said Senate Education Chairman Dennis DeBar. “This plan was developed for teachers by teachers.”

The base salary schedule does not include any local supplements teachers receive or state supplements, like extra compensation to locate in critical needs areas or become a National Board Certified Teacher.

