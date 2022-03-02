Funeral services for Mrs. Betty Gipson Williams will begin at 2:00 PM Sunday, March 6, 2022 at Robert Barham Family Funeral Home chapel with the Reverend Sephus Garrett officiating. Interment will follow at Old Marion Cemetery. Robert Barham Family Funeral Home is honored to be entrusted with the arrangements.

Mrs. Williams, 86, of Meridian, passed away Wednesday March 2, 2022 at her home.

A graduate of Meridian High School, Betty married her high school sweetheart Harold Blanks; together they spent 37 years starting their family of three. She worked as a credit manager with the Meridian Star beginning in the 1970′s where she later retired in 1995. She and Harold were faithful members of Russell Baptist Church. She was a loving and dedicated wife; In 1993 she married George Boyd Williams and spend 27 years together until his death in 2020. She and Boyd were dedicated members of Christian Fellowship Independent Methodist Church on State Blvd. Mrs. Betty was active in the Order of the Eastern Star. Between her family and church she had a full schedule; in her spare time she enjoyed volunteering in the church, sewing clothing, and cooking.

Betty is survived by her children Carol Logan (Johnny), Elaine Huggins (Tommy), and Timothy Blanks (Kendra). Grandchildren Christine Cody, Wayne Blanks, Nicole Blanks, and Tommy Doyle Huggins; with one great-granddaughter Serena Simone Cody, as well as a host of nieces, nephews, and extended family members.

Mrs. Williams is preceded in death by her husbands Harold Blanks and Boyd Williams; her parents, Otha and Mavis Gipson, and one brother, Hoot Gipson.

The Williams family suggests memorials be made as donations to Christian Fellowship Independent Methodist Church in lieu of flowers.

Online condolences may be expressed at robertbarhamffh.com.

The Williams Family will receive guests from 1:00 PM until 1:45 PM prior to funeral rites in the chapel

