MERIDIAN, Miss. (WTOK) - Drivers in Meridian need to be aware of a new 4-way stop at a busy intersection.

The intersection of 10th Avenue and 33rd Street has been a 2-way stop (for drivers on 33rd Street) for many years. Now, drivers on 10th Avenue also have to stop.

Signs are posted but all drivers should be extra careful as this change is very new.

There is now a 4-way stop at the intersection of 10th Avenue and 33rd Street in Meridian. (WTOK)

