Advertisement

Noxubee County heads to the 3A girls state championship after taking down Union

Noxubee County girls head to 3A state championship game.
Noxubee County girls head to 3A state championship game.(WTOK Sports)
By Sydney Wicker
Published: Mar. 2, 2022 at 1:12 PM CST
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

JACKSON, Miss. (WTOK) - The Noxubee Lady Tigers head to the 3A girls basketball state championship game after defeating Union 30-26 in the semi finals.

Noxubee would lead Union for most of the third quarter. Union would be able to tie this one up but would fall short of taking a big lead after the Lady Tigers would nail in free throws.

Union struggled to finish at the basket and would fall 30-26 to Noxubee County.

This was the Lady Jackets second trip in a row to the Big House.

Noxubee County will take on the Lady Blue Devils on Saturday at 1 p.m.

Copyright 2022 WTOK. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Three arrested after breaking into a Meridian business.
Three arrested in burglary case
Brett K. Hickman, 28, of Tucker, was sentenced to 37.5 years in prison for sexually assaulting...
Tucker man sentenced in child’s death
The Mississippi Senate unanimously advanced a $230 million teacher pay raise plan with...
Mississippi Senate passes teacher, teacher assistant pay raises
RON TURNER INTERVIEW
Meridian Housing Authority offering home ownership chances
New 4-way stop at 10th Avenue and 33rd Street in Meridian
New 4-way at 10th Ave./33rd Street

Latest News

Area viewers may watch state basketball championships on MyTOK2, Channel 11.2.
Watch MHSAA state basketball championships on MyTOK2
The state treasurer’s office and College Savings Mississippi are hosting the Savings Shootout...
Young basketball fans have chance at scholarship
Mississippi State guard Iverson Molinar (1) passes in front of Auburn guard Wendell Green Jr....
No. 5 Auburn holds off Mississippi State 81-68 in overtime
MHSAA Championships Day 3
MHSAA Championship Day 3
Meridian girls come back to beat Clinton 55-50 to advance to the 6A state championship.
Lady Wildcats escape nail biter to advance to the state championship