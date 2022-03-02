Noxubee County heads to the 3A girls state championship after taking down Union

JACKSON, Miss. (WTOK) - The Noxubee Lady Tigers head to the 3A girls basketball state championship game after defeating Union 30-26 in the semi finals.

Noxubee would lead Union for most of the third quarter. Union would be able to tie this one up but would fall short of taking a big lead after the Lady Tigers would nail in free throws.

Union struggled to finish at the basket and would fall 30-26 to Noxubee County.

This was the Lady Jackets second trip in a row to the Big House.

Noxubee County will take on the Lady Blue Devils on Saturday at 1 p.m.

