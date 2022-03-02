Graveside services for Pauline Elizabeth Grace will be Friday, March 4, 2022, at 2:00pm, at Meridian Memorial Park Cemetery. Dr. Michael Bird and Dr. Keith Grubbs will be officiating.

Mrs. Grace, 100 years young, died peacefully, Wednesday morning, March 2, 2022, at Brookdale Assisted Living. She is survived by her daughters Faye Bateman (Mike) of Meridian and Cathy Grace of Oxford; a son-in-law Skip Allen; 2 grandchildren Stacy Leininger (Rob) and Hunter Bateman; 3 great grandchildren Sean, Joseph, and Michael Bittick; 2 great-great grandchildren along with a special niece and favored fishing partner Janis Bond (Ronnie).

She was preceded in death by her parents George and Lida McAfee; her husband Marzine “Mutt” Grace; son Paul Grace; siblings Susie Keyes, Virginia Myers, Sam McAfee, and Mary Babb.

Mrs. Grace loved her family and her Lord. She was very active and lived life to the fullest. She went on a helicopter ride for her 100th birthday and still went to the gym at Anderson’s Hospital up to a month before her death. She was an inspiration to so many people.

The family would like to thank Ms. Pauline’s sitters and close friends Cookie Ruffin and Tammy Weston. They would also like to thank the staff and residents of Brookdale for their extraordinary kindness.

In lieu of flowers, please make a donation to the charity of your choice.

