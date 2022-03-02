Report: JSU’s Wayne Brent to retire; NBA vet favorite for job

JACKSON, Miss. (WLBT) - Jackson State men’s basketball head coach Wayne Brent is expected to retire at the end of the 2021-22 season, according to a report from basketball analyst Jeff Goodman.

Brent was named JSU head coach in 2013 after a decorated career as a high school coach and after serving as assistant head coach at Ole Miss.

The Tigers have gone 115-153 with an 85-76 conference record under Brent, including a SWAC regular season championship in 2021.

Goodman says the favorite to replace Brent is current Alabama State head coach Mo Williams.

Williams is a Jackson native who went on to play more than a decade in the NBA, including an All-Star selection in 2009 and a championship in 2016.

Williams is in his second season at Alabama State, with an 11-34 record and 10-23 conference record in just under two full seasons as head coach.

