Place of Service: Union Church, DeKalb, MS

Time and Date of Service: Saturday, March 5, 2022 at 1:30pm

Place of Visitation Webb & Stephens Funeral Home, DeKalb, MS

Date and Time of Visitation: Friday, March 4, 2022 5:00pm-8:00pm

Place of Interment: Union Church Cemetery, DeKalb, MS

Webb & Stephens Funeral Home DeKalb, MS North Location in charge of arrangements.