Southeast Lauderdale boys are seeking first state championship title

Southeast Lauderdale heads to the state championship with semi final win over Holly Springs.
Southeast Lauderdale heads to the state championship with semi final win over Holly Springs.(WTOK Sports)
By Sydney Wicker
Published: Mar. 2, 2022 at 5:12 PM CST
JACKSON, Miss. (WTOK) - The Southeast Lauderdale boys basketball team will head to the state championship game after a semi finals win over Holly Springs 57-47.

The game started out rocky for the Tigers. Southeast would only be able to score three free throws in the first quarter to get on the board. They would trail 11-3 after the first quarter.

The second quarter, the Tigers calmed their nerves and got to business. Southeast would head into the locker room with the lead 24-18.

A dominate offensive performance would continue to strike for the Tigers as they would win this game 57-47.

This win leads Southeast to the state championship. A win at the state championship stage would be the first in the program according to head coach Truman and Tigers Athletic Director.

Columbus Walker lead the Tigers with 13 total points. Demondre Graham fell short of a double double with 11 points and 8 rebounds.

Southeast will take on Booneville at 3 p.m. on Saturday in the Mississippi Coliseum.

