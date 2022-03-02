St. Joseph Catholic Church holds Ash Wednesday service

MERIDIAN, Miss. (WTOK) - St. Joseph Catholic Church held an Ash Wednesday service, marking the beginning of Lent.

Ash Wednesday takes place about six and a half weeks before Easter. The day is a solemn reminder of the need for reconciliation with God. The ashes smudged on people’s foreheads comes from palms burned during Palm Sunday of the previous year.

The day also focuses on the penitence and sacrifice.

“I have been talking to the people about the three pillars of Lent: prayer, fasting, and almsgiving. This day is a reminder for us to start that, one, we have to do more and more prayer, fasting, and almsgiving. Reaching out to the people who are in need.”

The time after Ash Wednesday focuses on fasting as well as helping others.

