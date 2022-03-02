St. Joseph Catholic Church holds Ash Wednesday service
Ash Wednesday commemorates the beginning of Lent
Published: Mar. 2, 2022 at 4:46 PM CST
MERIDIAN, Miss. (WTOK) - St. Joseph Catholic Church held an Ash Wednesday service, marking the beginning of Lent.
Ash Wednesday takes place about six and a half weeks before Easter. The day is a solemn reminder of the need for reconciliation with God. The ashes smudged on people’s foreheads comes from palms burned during Palm Sunday of the previous year.
The day also focuses on the penitence and sacrifice.
The time after Ash Wednesday focuses on fasting as well as helping others.
