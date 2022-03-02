Advertisement

Three arrested in burglary case

By Tom Williams
Published: Mar. 2, 2022 at 5:24 PM CST
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

MERIDIAN, Miss. (WTOK) - Meridian police have made three arrests in a recent burglary case.

Police say Amanda Burt, John Kelly Jr. and Robert Morrison were trying to steal from a business on 5th Ave on Feb. 18.

When officers arrived at the business, the three ran, but the officer was able to identify them.

“When the officer arrived, he spotted two individuals in the parking lot. They attempted to flee on foot. He was able to identify them. He also saw another person trying to leave the building that he was able to chase and capture,” SGT. Heather Luebbers said.

All three face one charge of commercial burglary and were each given a $10,000 bond.

Copyright 2022 WTOK. All rights reserved.

Most Read

A woman and more than a dozen animals were found dead at a home on Seymour Road in Gaines...
12 ponies, 1 dog found dead from starvation after owner’s death goes unnoticed
Brett K. Hickman, 28, of Tucker, was sentenced to 37.5 years in prison for sexually assaulting...
Tucker man sentenced in child’s death
Daily Docket
Lauderdale County Arrest Report March 3, 2022
Head-on collision kills one person.
Man killed in head-on collision

Latest News

Meridian girls come back to beat Clinton 55-50 to advance to the 6A state championship.
Pep rally to celebrate Lady Wildcats!
Could we tie or break a record?
Record challenging heat leading into the weekend
Head-on collision kills one person.
Man killed in head-on collision
Fire destroys home in the 1600 block of 20th Street Wednesday night.
Fire destroys vacant house in Meridian
Mississippi House passes anti-critical race theory bill