Three arrested in burglary case

MERIDIAN, Miss. (WTOK) - Meridian police have made three arrests in a recent burglary case.

Police say Amanda Burt, John Kelly Jr. and Robert Morrison were trying to steal from a business on 5th Ave on Feb. 18.

When officers arrived at the business, the three ran, but the officer was able to identify them.

“When the officer arrived, he spotted two individuals in the parking lot. They attempted to flee on foot. He was able to identify them. He also saw another person trying to leave the building that he was able to chase and capture,” SGT. Heather Luebbers said.

All three face one charge of commercial burglary and were each given a $10,000 bond.

