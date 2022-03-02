Advertisement

Total Pain Care team of the week: Choctaw Central Lady Warriors

By Shahji Adam
Updated: Mar. 1, 2022 at 6:00 PM CST
CHOCTAW, Miss. (WTOK) - This week’s Total Pain Care team of the week is the Choctaw Central Lady Warriors basketball team.

The Lady Warriors beat the Newton County Lady Cougars 49-43 to move on to the 4A Championship Round of the MHSAA playoff basketball tournament. Choctaw Central went to the finals last year and just came up short, and look to win the 2022 championship.

Congratulations to the Lady Warriors for being our Total Pain Care team of the week.

