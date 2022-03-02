Tucker man sentenced in child’s death

JACKSON, Miss. (WTOK) - A Tucker man has been sentenced to 450 months in federal prison for the sexual assault and murder of a child on the Choctaw Indian Reservation.

Brett K. Hickman, 28, of Tucker, sexually assaulted and murdered a 2-year-old child who lived at his home June 8, 2019.

Hickman pleaded guilty in U.S. District Court in July 2021. The FBI and the Choctaw Police Department investigated the case.

Copyright 2022 WTOK. All rights reserved.