Tucker man sentenced in child’s death

Brett K. Hickman, 28, of Tucker, was sentenced to 37.5 years in prison for sexually assaulting...
Brett K. Hickman, 28, of Tucker, was sentenced to 37.5 years in prison for sexually assaulting and killing a 2-year-old child on the Choctaw Indian Reservation.(Madison County (Miss.) Detention Center)
By WTOK Staff
Published: Mar. 2, 2022 at 3:06 PM CST
JACKSON, Miss. (WTOK) - A Tucker man has been sentenced to 450 months in federal prison for the sexual assault and murder of a child on the Choctaw Indian Reservation.

Brett K. Hickman, 28, of Tucker, sexually assaulted and murdered a 2-year-old child who lived at his home June 8, 2019.

Hickman pleaded guilty in U.S. District Court in July 2021. The FBI and the Choctaw Police Department investigated the case.

