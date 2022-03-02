Advertisement

UWA Tigers head to semi-final round in GSC tournament

The West Alabama men’s basketball team beats Delta State 71-58 in the quarterfinal matchup to...
The West Alabama men’s basketball team beats Delta State 71-58 in the quarterfinal matchup to advance to the semi-final round of the 2022 Gulf South Conference tournament.(UWA Athletics)
By Shahji Adam
Published: Mar. 1, 2022 at 10:13 PM CST
LIVINGSTON, Ala. (WTOK) - The West Alabama men’s basketball team beats Delta State 71-58 in the quarterfinal matchup to advance to the semi-final round of the 2022 Gulf South Conference tournament.

The Tigers were playing from behind early in the game as Delta State shot out to a 6-0 lead. The Tigers eventually were able to battle back and take the lead late in the first half. The half would end with the Tigers leading 35-26.

Justin Allison led the way for UWA with a season high 20 points and Shardarrion Allen stuffed the stat sheet with 17 points and a career high 16 rebounds. Allen unlocked his fourth career double-double with his performance tonight.

West Alabama will take on the winner of the Alabama Huntsville and West Georgia game. Tip-off for that contest is on Saturday, March 5th.

