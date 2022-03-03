Advertisement

Bill advances to allow concealed handguns without permit

Alabama lawmakers have advanced legislation that would end the requirement for a person to get a permit to carry a concealed handgun in public.(Source: WSFA 12 News)
By The Associated Press
Published: Mar. 2, 2022 at 6:06 PM CST
MONTGOMERY, Ala, (AP) - Alabama lawmakers have advanced legislation that would end the requirement for a person to get a permit to carry a concealed handgun in public.

The Senate Judiciary Committee on Wednesday approved the House-passed bill. It now moves to the Alabama Senate.

Gun rights advocates have championed the proposal they call “constitutional carry.” They argue that people should not have to get a permit to carry a handgun they legally own.

Many state sheriffs and other law enforcement officials have opposed the legislation. They say permits provide a crucial tool to combat crime and enhance public safety.

Copyright 2022 The Associated Press. All rights reserved.

