MERIDIAN, Miss. (WTOK) - Central United Methodist Church observed Ash Wednesday with a prayer walk. There were several different stations throughout the church and sanctuary.

The different areas were used for prayers, reading the Bible and reflection. The night also included prayers for Ukraine.

“We live a world that is full of hurt and full of despair, but we have God who’s in control and that no matter what we face in this life it doesn’t take Him by surprise. This evening we did take some time praying for our brothers and sisters in the Ukraine. Asking God just to intervene in that situation to give them courage and peace as they face the trials and tribulations of this life.”

Copyright 2022 WTOK. All rights reserved.