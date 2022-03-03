Advertisement

Lauderdale County Arrest Report March 3, 2022

Daily Docket
Daily Docket(wtok)
By WTOK Staff
Published: Mar. 3, 2022 at 12:58 PM CST
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

MERIDIAN, Miss. (WTOK) -

Copyright 2022 WTOK. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Head-on collision kills one person.
Man killed in head-on collision
A woman and more than a dozen animals were found dead at a home on Seymour Road in Gaines...
12 ponies, 1 dog found dead from starvation after owner’s death goes unnoticed
Three arrested after breaking into a Meridian business.
Three arrested in burglary case
Brett K. Hickman, 28, of Tucker, was sentenced to 37.5 years in prison for sexually assaulting...
Tucker man sentenced in child’s death