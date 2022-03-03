MHP investigating crash involving school bus in Harrison County

HARRISON COUNTY, Miss. (WLOX) - The Mississippi Highway Patrol is investigating a single school bus crash Wednesday on Highway 49 in Harrison County.

A Petal School District School Bus traveled north near the School Road intersection, when the bus left the roadway and ran into the median, and became stuck.

The school bus was loaded with students, and three injuries were reported at the crash scene. However, no ambulance was needed.

The cause of the crash remains under investigation by MHP.

