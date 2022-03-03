Mississippi Economic Council hosts MEC Day Thursday

JACKSON, Miss. (WLBT) - Mississippi Economic Council will hold its rescheduled MEC Capital Day on Thursday, March 3.

MEC Capital Day is the organization’s largest legislative event held at the Mississippi Trade Mart.

MEC Capital Day will feature legislative accomplishments, messages from key statewide leaders, and a look ahead at what’s to come.

Speakers will include:

• Governor Tate Reeves (via video message)

• Lt. Governor Delbert Hosemann

• Speaker of the House Philip Gunn

• Secretary of State Michael Watson

• Insurance Commissioner Mike Chaney

• Senate President Pro Tem Dean Kirby

• Speaker Pro Tem Jason White

Due to restrictions from COVID-19, all sessions will be held at the Mississippi Trade Mart.

The Mississippi Capitol is open to the public.

Individuals attending MEC Capital Day are encouraged to stop by the Capitol to connect with their legislators.

The legislative event is from 9 a.m. - 1 p.m. on Thursday, March 3, at Mississippi Tradement Center, located at 1200 Mississippi Street in Jackson.

