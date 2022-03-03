Graveside services for Mr. Mark A. Goffrier will be held at noon on Saturday, March 5, 2022 at Oak Grove Baptist Church Cemetery at Bonita. Robert Barham Family Funeral Home is honored to be entrusted with arrangements.

Mr. Mark A. Goffrier, age 63, of Meridian passed away Wednesday, March 2, 2022 at Anderson Regional Medical Center.

Survivors include his children, Travis Jones and his wife, Patricia, of Melbourne, FL., Jeremy Goffrier and his wife, Janiece, of Meridian, and Samantha Goffrier of Nashville; his father, Robert Goffrier; grandchildren, Josh Goffrier, Jordan Goffrier, Hannah Jones, Jodie Goffrier, Brady Jones, Willamina Jones, and Jack Jones; his siblings, Terry Goffrier (Janet), Karen Hoyt (Bob), and Lynn Sanders (Fred); and numerous nieces and nephews.

He was preceded in death by his wife of 30 years, Linda Rouse Goffrier, and his mother, Marilyn Goffrier.

The family will receive friends Saturday, March 5, 2022 from 9:15 until 11:15 a.m. at Robert Barham Family Funeral Home.

In lieu of flowers, the family suggests memorial contributions are shared with the Mississippi Veteran’s Association at www.msva.ms.gov.

Online condolences may be expressed at www.robertbarhamffh.com.

Robert Barham Family Funeral Home 6300 Hwy 39 North Meridian, MS 39305 PH:601-693-8482 Fax:601-693-8721