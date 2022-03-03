Advertisement

Nice weather continues with above average highs

Another spring-like day!
Another spring-like day!(WTOK)
By Deitra McKenzie
Published: Mar. 3, 2022 at 7:52 AM CST
MERIDIAN, Miss. (WTOK) -

High pressure, our fair weather friend, remains in control of our weather. So, expect another great day for any outdoor plans you may have. However, if you had plans to do some outdoor burning, use extra caution because there’s a limited fire threat in our area. Specifically for Clarke County, there’s a Burn Ban in effect through March 6th.

Overall, there could be a few passing clouds, but there won’t be any rain from those clouds with highs reaching the upper 70s. Temps today will be roughly 10 degrees above the average, and above average highs will continue through the weekend. So, dress in spring-like clothing for Friday as highs reach 80 degrees. The weekend brings low-mid 80s both days, but there could also be spotty showers to dodge both days. Regardless, it won’t be a wash-out, so make outdoor plans.

The best chance for rain will be on Monday as a cold front moves into our area. Widespread showers and storms are likely to start the work week, so make sure to carry the umbrella on this day. For now, it looks like some strong storms with gusty winds & heavy rain are possible. Behind this system, cooler weather returns to east MS and west AL. So, expect Highs to fall back into the 60s by Tuesday.

