Temperatures keep climbing, now so is the fire danger

MERIDIAN, Miss. (WTOK) - Our weather changes from day to day this week are small, and they’ve been mainly about increasing the temperatures little by little. The newest forecast data aren’t bringing signs of change through this weekend, but there are some changes becoming more evident in the forecast for early next week.

Increasing Fire Danger

Fire danger is increasing and will peak on Thursday and Friday. The gradual warming this week has not been with any increase in the humidity. In fact, humidity has been decreasing this week. The warmth and low humidity combined with the dry vegetation are all components of the increasing fire risk. It’s best to hold off on any outdoor burning until the weather is more favorable to contain the fires. Make sure to dispose of cigarettes properly and not by throwing them out of your car windows. That is often the spark needed to start fires that can spread out of control quickly.

Our Next 24 Hours

Tonight will be mostly clear. We’ll cool to near 50 degrees by midnight. The low temperature will be near 42 degrees by morning. Thursday will be mostly sunny with a few passing clouds. We’ll warm to the lower 70s by noon. The high temperature will be near 77 degrees.

Showers Possible This Weekend, Then Rain Increases Monday

The chance for spotty showers or thunderstorms will return this weekend as we warm into the 80s and humidity begins increasing. An approaching cold front will increase the chance for more widespread showers and thunderstorms on Monday. We’ve adjusted Monday’s chance for rain up to 60%, which means if we had the same setup ten times, we’d get rain six out of the ten times. We’ve also decreased Tuesday’s chance for rain to 20%, but rain could return to at least part of our area on Wednesday.

