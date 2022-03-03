Advertisement

Tourism bringing millions of dollars to the Hospitality State

Tourism bringing millions of dollars to the Hospitality State
Tourism bringing millions of dollars to the Hospitality State(WLBT)
By Maggie Wade
Published: Mar. 2, 2022 at 9:19 PM CST
JACKSON, Miss. (WLBT) - Mississippi is setting itself apart from other states for economic recovery since the pandemic.

On the steps of the State Capitol Wednesday, leaders in the tourism industry, along with members of the Mississippi Tourism Association, applauded the efforts of those in hospitality and tourism for struggling through the pandemic.

Tourism is the fourth largest industry in the state. Mississippi leaders say tourism generates millions of dollars for the economy and provides more than 101,000 jobs. Speaker Philip Gunn tells us changing the state flag and using federal pandemic funds properly is setting Mississippi apart.

“It is one of the things we heard from economic developers and their tourist people around the state is that a new image would be very beneficial and the Economic Development Association endorsed the flag change, tourism welcomed it and, you know, after the pandemic the monies that we received as a state, I think we have been rated as the number one state in the nation for economic recovery.”

Last year, more than 23,000,000 people visited the Magnolia State!

