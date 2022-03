Watch MHSAA state basketball championships on MyTOK2

Biggersville High vs. McEvans School (1A Girls) Mar. 3 at 1 p.m.

Biggersville High vs. HW Byers (1A Boys) Mar. 3 at 3 p.m.

Choctaw Central vs. Tishomingo Co. (4A Girls) Mar. 3 at 5 p.m.

Clarksdale High vs. Raymond (4A Boys) Mar. 3 at 7 p.m.

Lake vs. Belmont (2A Girls) Mar. 4 at 1 p.m.

Pine Grove vs. Velma Jackson (2A Boys) Mar. 4 at 3 p.m.

Neshoba Central vs. Columbus (5A Girls) Mar. 4 at 5 p.m.

New Hope vs. Holmes Co. (5A Boys) Mar. 4 at 7 p.m.

Noxubee vs. Booneville (3A Girls) Mar. 5 at 1 p.m.

Southeast Lauderdale vs. Booneville (3A Boys) Mar. 5 at 3 p.m.

Meridian vs. Harrison Central (6A Girls) Mar. 5 at 5 p.m.

Olive Branch vs. Clinton (6A Boys) Mar. 5 at 7 p.m.