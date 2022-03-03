Advertisement

Young basketball fans have chance at scholarship

The state treasurer’s office and College Savings Mississippi are hosting the Savings Shootout...
The state treasurer’s office and College Savings Mississippi are hosting the Savings Shootout during the 2022 MHSAA state basketball championships.(WTOK)
By WTOK Staff
Published: Mar. 3, 2022 at 12:00 PM CST
JACKSON, Miss. (WTOK) - Students 18 and under who attend the Mississippi High School Activities Association state basketball championship games this week are invited to sign up at the door of the Coliseum in Jackson for a chance to win a $500 Mississippi Affordable College Savings (MACS) scholarship.

The state treasurer’s office and College Savings Mississippi are hosting the Savings Shootout.

If your child’s name is drawn to participate, they’ll just need to shoot more free-throws than their competitor to win the scholarship.

People in east Mississippi who can’t attend the games may watch them starting Thursday at 1 p.m. on MyTOK2, Channel 11.2.

Here’s the schedule of games through Saturday:
Biggersville High vs. McEvans School (1A Girls) Mar. 3 at 1 p.m.
Biggersville High vs. HW Byers (1A Boys) Mar. 3 at 3 p.m.
Choctaw Central vs. Tishomingo Co. (4A Girls) Mar. 3 at 5 p.m.
Clarksdale High vs. Raymond (4A Boys) Mar. 3 at 7 p.m.
Lake vs. Belmont (2A Girls) Mar. 4 at 1 p.m.
Pine Grove vs. Velma Jackson (2A Boys) Mar. 4 at 3 p.m.
Neshoba Central vs. Columbus (5A Girls) Mar. 4 at 5 p.m.
New Hope vs. Holmes Co. (5A Boys) Mar. 4 at 7 p.m.
Noxubee vs. Booneville (3A Girls) Mar. 5 at 1 p.m.
Southeast Lauderdale vs. Booneville (3A Boys) Mar. 5 at 3 p.m.
Meridian vs. Harrison Central (6A Girls) Mar. 5 at 5 p.m.
Olive Branch vs. Clinton (6A Boys) Mar. 5 at 7 p.m.

