All Scholastic Sports Team: Drew Seymore

DEMOPOLIS, Ala. (WTOK) - A quarterback in the fall but an outfielder and a pitcher in the spring. William Andrew Seymore, or Drew as his friends call him is one of Demopolis High School’s top student athletes. He is a quiet kid but he leaves an impact everywhere he goes.

Head baseball coach James Moody said, “He’s really quite thunder. He’s not overly loud but when he speaks I think people listen to him.”

Drew led the Tigers on the football season in the fall as the starting quarterback under his dad, who is the Tigers head coach. His dad, Brian Seymore, made him work his way up from the fourth string QB to the starter. But being in the shot gun this year was nothing but natural for number 17.

“I think it’s the only thing I’ve ever known,” said Drew. “I grew up with a football in my hands. That’s all my dad has ever done, as far as career wise. I just enjoy other sports a lot but you know when you have your dad coming in and out and you know all he is working towards is football it kind of rubs off on you a little bit.”

Not only does Drew keep up with his grades and soars in class but he also holds a job on top of his school and sports schedule.

Drew said,“It is exhausting I will admit, but I feel like I get it from my dad cause he’s the kind of guy, he wakes up at 5 and he doesn’t, the engine doesn’t stop running until about 8 at night. Growing up I think I learned that from him.”

“He’s very well balanced,” said AP Stats teacher, Ali Hathcock. “He is able to prioritize his time. You know being a student athlete is hard, anyway just because of the time aspect of it. But Drew balances it very well and still does an outstanding job in class.”

Drew also is able to fit church into his busy schedule even if that means he has to show up straight out of practice.

Drew said, ”I think I went to Wednesday night service last week in my baseball uniform. But I wouldn’t trade it for the world. Those talks. Deep conversations about you know just discussing other people’s faith with your own and comparing and holding each other accountable in your daily walk with Christ is just really important and it’s just there’s a lot to be said about that.”

Drew has spent the last four years as an Auburn Tiger but will now take his next steps and become an Auburn Tiger.

“I feel like Auburn, as many times as you watch, you know Auburn, football, baseball, basketball, no matter how many times I visit the town it’s still like a little kid,” Drew said. “I just get so excited. It’s always been in me. I don’t think it will ever get out of me. I’m going to be an Auburn tiger until the day I die.”

Copyright 2022 WTOK. All rights reserved.