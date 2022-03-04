Advertisement

CAUGHT ON CAM: Brazen thief robs Walgreens, assaults customer with bananas

A brazen robbery was caught on video at a San Francisco Walgreens. (Source: KGO/Nicolas Stennet/SRS Protection/handout video/CNN)
By Dion Lim
Published: Mar. 4, 2022 at 4:04 PM CST|Updated: 23 hours ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

(KGO) - A brazen robbery was caught on video at a San Francisco Walgreens.

The suspect is seen casually going through the store and filling a large bag with merchandise while staff and customers watch. At least one customer was assaulted in the process.

The video shows Walgreens employees on the phone with police while the suspect takes various merchandise from behind the counter.

At one point, one customer begins to record the thief but has his cellphone smacked out of his hand. The suspect then throws a bunch of bananas at the customer.

The customer tries to fight back and flings more bananas at the suspect. The thief then returns fire with some Chips Ahoy! cookies. Eventually, the suspect leaves the store.

Nicholas Stennet, the man who recorded the incident, said he wasn’t afraid to record from a distance.

“If there’s no gun involved, I’m not too scared of bananas and Chips Ahoy!” Stennet said.

It’s unclear if the suspect was caught.

Copyright 2022 KGO via CNN Newsource. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Head-on collision kills one person.
Man killed in head-on collision
Kendarius Earl is charged with aggravated assault, drive-by shooting, shooting into a dwelling...
Man charged in recent Meridian shootings
5-year-old Taylor Rose Williams. (FirstCoastNews)
Woman pleads guilty to murder after dumping daughter’s body in Alabama
Daily Docket 3
Lauderdale County Arrest Report March 4, 2022
The northbound outside lane of Highway 19/39 at the interstate will be closed temporarily Mar....
Lane closure planned due to interstate work

Latest News

A woman runs as she flees with her family across a destroyed bridge in the outskirts of Kyiv,...
Putin says Ukraine’s future in doubt as cease-fires collapse
Residents struggle over harsh to terrain as they make their way to the city center in Kyiv....
Kyiv residents flee to city center
Northbound lanes on I-59/20 have been shut down. An 18-wheeler has caught fire near mile marker...
18-wheeler catches fire, I-59 Northbound lanes shut down
More than 1,000 homes are affected by the evacuation orders and the Florida Department of...
More than 1,000 homes evacuated as wildfire spreads in the Florida Panhandle
Microsoft is joining the list of companies that have halted with business with Russia.
Microsoft suspends sales in Russia