City of Meridian Arrest Report March 4, 2022

Daily Docket
Daily Docket
By WTOK Staff
Published: Mar. 4, 2022 at 4:20 PM CST|Updated: 22 hours ago
MERIDIAN, Miss. (WTOK) -

NameBirth YearAddressCharge
ERICKA B MCCAIN19833539 56TH PL MERIDIAN, MSSIMPLE ASSAULT THREAT
MALICIOUS MISCHIEF
JOSEPH S JORDAN1970541 HWY 145 MERIDIAN, MSDUI

Meridian Police Department Media Release
The following were reported to the Meridian Police Department from March 3, 2022 at 6:00 AM to March 4, 2022, at 6:00 AM.
Robbery
There were no robberies reported.
Commercial Burglary
There were no commercial burglaries reported.
Church Burglary
There were no church burglaries reported.
Stolen Vehicles
At 1:02 PM on March 3, 2022, Meridian Police responded to a stolen vehicle in the 1000 block of Highway 39 North. The vehicle has been recovered.
Auto Burglary
There were no auto burglaries reported.
Residential Burglary
There were no residential burglaries reported.
Shootings
Meridian Police responded to 10 shots fired calls and when Officers arrived on scene, there wasn’t any evidence found to support the calls.

