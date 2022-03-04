First graders at NE Lauderdale Elementary bury a time capsule

MERIDIAN, Miss. (WTOK) -

On Friday, first graders at NE Lauderdale Elementary buried a time capsule in their reading garden, and they plan to dig it up again when they’re seniors in high school... in 2033. Individual students created their own little personal capsules to be included inside of the main time capsule. Inside, they included precious items like notes from their parents and pictures of their families. They had booklets that listed their favorite things, including favorite foods, movies, etc. Plus, they documented the current prices of things like gas and milk so they can look back at it later. “I think it’ll just be a great way, when they come back as seniors, to look back and see how [they] wrote, how [they] spelled words, and things that [they] liked back then,” said Linda Weir, Family & Community Engagement Coordinator.

Although they buried the time capsule on Friday, the students actually prepared their time capsules on 2-22-22. They chose to dig it up on 3-3-33 because of the similar “number-date” significance...and the significance of how the 1st graders will, then, be preparing to graduate high school.

When it’s time to dig up the capsule, they’ll know exactly where to go because of a beautiful identification stone that was created specifically for the purpose of marking where to dig.

