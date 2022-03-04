Advertisement

Jerky products sold in Alabama recalled by manufacturer

Jerky products sold in Alabama recalled by manufacturer
Jerky products sold in Alabama recalled by manufacturer(USDA)
By WBRC Staff
Published: Mar. 4, 2022 at 5:15 PM CST|Updated: 21 hours ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

BIRMINGHAM, Ala. (WBRC) - Jerky products sold under multiple labels, including Durbin Farms here in Alabama, have been recalled by the manufacturer because of a possible listeria contamination.

According to the U.S. Department of Agriculture, Boyd Specialties is recalling about 1,634 pounds of jerky that was distributed to multiple states around the country including Alabama, California, Connecticut, Michigan, New Jersey, North Carolina, Pennsylvania, and Texas.

The products were produced on February 23. The products subject to recall bear establishment number “EST. 40269″ inside the USDA mark of inspection.

We’re told the problem was discovered during follow-up procedures after a routine sample confirmed positive for listeria.

There have been no confirmed reports of adverse reactions due to consumption, but if you’re concerned about an injury or illness, you’re asked to contact a healthcare provider.

The products subject to the recall can be found by clicking here.

Images of the labels can be found by clicking here.

More details about the recall from the USDA can be found by clicking here.

CLICK HERE TO GET THE WBRC FOX6 NEWS APP

Subscribe to our WBRC newsletter and receive the latest local news and weather straight to your email.

Copyright 2022 WBRC. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Head-on collision kills one person.
Man killed in head-on collision
Kendarius Earl is charged with aggravated assault, drive-by shooting, shooting into a dwelling...
Man charged in recent Meridian shootings
5-year-old Taylor Rose Williams. (FirstCoastNews)
Woman pleads guilty to murder after dumping daughter’s body in Alabama
Daily Docket 3
Lauderdale County Arrest Report March 4, 2022
The northbound outside lane of Highway 19/39 at the interstate will be closed temporarily Mar....
Lane closure planned due to interstate work

Latest News

Northbound lanes on I-59/20 have been shut down. An 18-wheeler has caught fire near mile marker...
18-wheeler catches fire, I-59 Northbound lanes shut down
Time Capsule
Ocampo Memorial
Ocampo Memorial
Grass Fires
Grass Fires
Mask Policy
Face Mask Update