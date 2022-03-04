Lake holds off the defending state champs to bring home first state championship since 2001

JACKSON, Miss. (WTOK) - It has been 21 years since the Lake Hornets have brought the state championship trophy home. The last time Lake had won state was back in 2001.

During the 2022 2A girls state championship, the Lady Hornets would have to battle from the beginning. Friday’s game never got above a five point lead for either of these teams.

At the half, Lake led 27-26. But Belmont, previously a 3A school, dropped down to 2A this season. Last year they were the 3A girls basketball state champions.

Lake knew they had a test in front of them. The underdog on the big stage, Lake would hold a 1-point lead with a minute left on the clock.

10.1 seconds left to play and Lake would head to the free throw line to shoot two. Tra’shaylah Wilson sinks one and gives the Hornets at 2-point lead.

That would be enough to close this game out and to give Lake the gold trophy. The Lady Hornets take down Belmont 46-44.

D’nara Barton would be named the game MVP with a double double of 12 points and 10 rebounds.

