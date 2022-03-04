Lane closure planned due to interstate work

MERIDIAN, Miss. (WTOK) - Drivers will be affected by work on the I-20/59 improvement project in Meridian next week.

The northbound outside lane of Highway 19/39 at the interstate will be closed temporarily, from 7 a.m. Monday, Mar. 7, until 7 p.m. Friday, Mar. 25.

The contractor will be closing the northbound outside lane of Highway 19/39 (the Bypass) and placing the I-20/59 eastbound exit ramp to a yield position. Drivers should remain alert for roadside crews.

