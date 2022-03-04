Advertisement

Meridian Public School District amends mask mandate policy

(Meridian Public School District)
By Lindsey Hall
Published: Mar. 4, 2022 at 3:01 PM CST|Updated: moments ago
MERIDIAN, Miss. (WTOK) -

The Meridian Public School District Board of Trustees voted to amend Policy JGAC that required all MPSD students, teachers, and staff to wear masks indoors while in the presence of others. The amended policy will make the wearing of masks optional. The decision was announced at a special called school board meeting on Friday, March 4, 2022.

“This decision was made after looking at local data regarding COVID-19 cases and guidelines from the MSDH and the CDC,” said Dr. Amy Carter, MPSD Superintendent.

The policy will go into effect on Monday, March 7, 2022. If there is an increase in the number of COVID-19 cases in the local community, the mask mandate may be implemented again by the superintendent.

“I would like for the community to know that our teachers and staff are committed to making sure our campuses are safe and we are hopeful that the cases will continue to decline and we can return to some normalcy,” said Carter.

