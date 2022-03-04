Advertisement

By WTOK Staff
Published: Mar. 4, 2022 at 1:48 PM CST|Updated: 1 hour ago
Memorial services for Mr. John A. Collier will be held at 11:00 a.m. on Tuesday, March 8, 2022 at Hebron Baptist Church with Rev. Richard Wallace officiating. Robert Barham Family Funeral Home is honored to be entrusted with arrangements,

Mr. John A. Collier, age 72, of Meridian passed away on Thursday, March 3, 2022.

Mr. Collier was born January 6, 1950 in Meridian. He graduated from Meridian High School in 1968 and joined the U.S. Navy. He served three tours in Viet Nam and retired from the Navy in 1994. John also served his community as an officer with the Meridian Police Department. In his retirement, John loved spending time with his children and grandchildren. He enjoyed travelling, Alabama football, and frequenting the VFW.

John is survived by his mother, Annie Pearl Collier; his children, Jason Collier (Renae) and Leigh Anne Miller (Clay); grandchildren, Macayla Collier, Sara Collier, Isabel Collier, Savannah Collier, Annaleise Miller, and Tyler Miller; his sister, Betty Auton; and his nieces, Lisa, Karen, and Amy.

He was preceded in death by his father, John F. Collier; brother, Larry Collier; and a granddaughter, Caroline Miller.

The family suggests memorial contributions are shared with the Mississippi Veteran’s Association.

The family will receive friends one hour prior to the memorial service at Hebron Baptist Church.

Online condolences may be expressed at www.robertbarhamffh.com.

Robert Barham Family Funeral Home 6300 Hwy 39 North Meridian, MS 39305 PH:601-693-8482 Fax:601-693-8721

