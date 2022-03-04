Graveside Services for Mr. Langdon A. Barber will begin at 11:30 AM Tuesday, March 8, 2022 from Chunky Cemetery with the Reverend Robert Rowzee officiating. Interment will follow graveside rites. Robert Barham Family Funeral Home is honored to be entrusted with the arrangements.

Mr. Barber, 92, of Chunky, passed away Thursday March 3, 2022 at Anderson Regional Medical Center of Meridian.

Mr. Barber was the owner and operator of Barber and Sons Plumbing beginning in 1948 with his father, and brother. He continued in his business checking in on things until his health declined. Today, Barber and Sons is in it’s third generation of continual service. Langdon was a farmer at heart and the love and stewardship of his land and cattle were his pride and joy. His work ethic was second to none and he will be remembered for his quick wit and dry sense of humor. He was known around town by his Famous Red Mercedes. His love for God and family were second to none, he was a loving father, pappy, and friend.

Mr. Langdon is survived by his children, Gayla Gartman (Judd), Rita Jackson (Joe), and Gary Barber (Kim). Grandchildren, Keever Gartman Hoffmann (Robert), Madison Gartman, Alexandra Futrell (Patrick), Emily McCary (Justin), Morgan Barber, and Meredith Smyley (Brian). Great-grandchildren, Dylan McCary, Jaxon McCary, Sadie Hoffmann, Hudson Hoffmann, and Dorothy Hoffmann. Brother-in-law Wayne Tingle; and a special cousin Roland Barber, as well as a host of extended family members and friends.

Mr. Barber is preceded in death by his wife Marian Tingle Barber; his parents A. B. and Reitha Barber; and his brother, Pat Barber; and his infant sister, Keever Elaine Barber.

The Barber family suggests memorials be made as donations to Chunky Cemetery Association and or to Chunky Baptist Church in lieu of flowers.

