Pep rally to celebrate Lady Wildcats!

MERIDIAN, Miss. (WTOK) - A pep rally for students Friday celebrates the Meridian High School Lady Wildcats reaching the finals of the Class 6A state basketball championship game. The pep rally is only for students. We apologize for the earlier misunderstanding. It is not open to the public, but you can watch the championship game Saturday, in person or on MyTOK2. See the details in the schedule below.

Meridian posted a comeback win Wednesday against Clinton to win the matchup 55-50. The game went back and forth from the very beginning but the Lady Wildcats clicked in the fourth quarter. Debreasha Powe led scaring with 23 points. Tytiana Buckley scored 10 in the Wildcats win.

The Meridian girls are seeking their first state championship in program history. We congratulate the Lady Wildcats on their already-great season!

The Lady Wildcats play Harrison Central for the title Saturday at 5 p.m. The game and others may be seen on MyTOK2, Channel 11.2. See the schedule here.

