Funeral services for Ronald Eric Broadhead, 48, of Grimes, Iowa, will be held Monday, March 7, 2022, at 2:00 P.M. at Family Life Community Church in Chatom, Alabama. Burial will follow in the Yarbo Cemetery in Yarbo, Alabama. Visitation will be at the church one hour prior to the service.

Mr. Broadhead passed away at his home suddenly on Monday, February 28, 2022. He was born April 18, 1973, in Butler, Alabama, to Rev. Ronald and Cynthia Broadhead. He was employed in security with Hy-Vee Corporate Office. He held various security positions with other companies over the years.

Eric enjoyed music and especially enjoyed playing drums. He was also an avid traveler and was fascinated with exploring history. But above all, he loved his family and had a very special place in his heart for his son, Zander, who was his life.

Survivors include his son, Zander Broadhead and Zander’s mother, Brandie Broadhead of Des Moines, IA; parents, Ronald and Cynthia Broadhead of Needham, AL; brother, Joel Broadhead (Mary Amber) of Bratt, FL; sister, Corrie Patterson (Terry) of Young Harris, GA; nieces and nephews, Lexi Breedlove (Keyshawn), Weston Patterson, A.J. Broadhead, Kale Patterson, and Aiden Broadhead; and many other family and friends.

He was preceded in death by his brother, Alex Broadhead; paternal grandparents, Hillard and Martha Broadhead; maternal grandparents, A.J. and Virginia Keene; Uncle and Aunt, Larry and Paulette Broadhead; and Uncle, Richard Keene; and Aunt, Charlene Burton.

Pallbearers: Joel Broadhead, Aiden Broadhead, Kris Nichols, Terry Patterson, Kale Patterson, and Weston Patterson.

Honorary Pallbearers: Zander Broadhead, Elijah Morgan, and Jeremiah Morgan.

Visit bumpersfuneralhome.com to sign the online register and post condolences to the family.

Arrangements by Bumpers Funeral Home of Butler.