Threat for severe thunderstorms increasing for Monday

MERIDIAN, Miss. (WTOK) - Severe thunderstorms are growing increasingly possible for Monday. The rough timing is afternoon and evening. We’ll be able to narrow that down as we get closer. Right now, damaging winds are the most favored impact from any severe thunderstorms that develop. A brief tornado can’t be ruled out. Storms can also produce brief bursts of heavy rain. Rainfall amounts will average one tenth of an inch to one third of an inch with some local variation possible.

Our Next 24 Hours

We’ll find some clear spots amid increasing clouds tonight. We’ll cool to the mid-to-upper 50s by midnight. The low temperature by morning will be near 50 degrees. Saturday will be partly to mostly cloudy with a small chance for a few showers in the afternoon. We’re not all guaranteed to get rained on, but we all have the potential. We’ll warm to the mid-70s by noon. The high temperature will be near 83 degrees.

The Rest of The Weekend

Sunday will be partly to mostly cloudy with a few showers or thunderstorms in the afternoon. Again, we won’t all get rain, but we’re all fair game. The morning low temperature will be near 61 degrees. The afternoon high will be near 82 degrees.

More Rain After Monday

After Monday’s storms, rain is possible again on Tuesday for at least part of our area. Rain could become more widespread Tuesday night and fall through much of Wednesday. This is the result of a storm system passing just south of us. If the storm system tracks a little farther south, it may keep most of the rain farther south. A northward track is more favored right now, which is a soggier situation for us.

Copyright 2022 WTOK. All rights reserved.