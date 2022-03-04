Advertisement

Tips to avoid grass fires

By Elizabeth Jackson
Published: Mar. 4, 2022 at 5:26 PM CST|Updated: 21 hours ago
MERIDIAN, Miss. (WTOK) - Grass fires are becoming a bigger issue with the arrival of warmer weather.

Lauderdale County is not currently under a burn ban, but weather conditions have not been the best for burning leaves. It’s best to avoid burning while humidity is low. That means not burning leaves early in the day.

It’s safer to burn once the sun starts going down and the humidity begins to increase. Burning on a windy day is always bad.

If you do decide to burn, always be aware of your surroundings and have a water source ready.

