Bulldog Rallies Lead To Run-Rule Victories

STARKVILLE – A pair of big innings lifted Mississippi State softball to two wins at the Bulldog Invitational on Friday. MSU (12-7) defeated both Furman and Alcorn State via the run rule in five innings.

State did its damage in second inning against Furman (7-8), sending 10 batters to the plate while scoring six runs. MSU did its scoring without the benefit of the long ball, collecting four hits with just one going for extra bases in the frame. However, Mia Davidson hit a solo shot in the first and Chloe Malau’ulu hit a two-run blast in the fourth. MSU won, 10-1.

Against Alcorn State (7-10), MSU put together an impressive two-out rally after being given an extra chance. Following an error that should have ended the inning, the Bulldogs scored seven unearned runs, bringing seven more hitters to the plate. In that inning, Davidson nearly missed a second home run, bashing a two-run double off the top of the wall. She then scored when Matalasi Faapito delivered a two-run homer to the same spot in the ballpark. The Bulldogs won the second matchup, 10-2.

“It’s always good when you get that offensive production in both games,” head coach Samantha Ricketts said. “It’s nice to see it happening up and down the lineup and being able to get different people in there. The first game we scored every inning, and we had the big inning in Game 2 against Alcorn. RBIs and power from everyone with a little speed mixed in is what we’re working towards.”

The Bulldogs showed speed with some impressive base running on the day. Brylie St. Clair bunted for a double when second base was left uncovered. Paige Cook went first-to-third on a sacrifice bunt. Saleyna Daniel stole a base, and multiple runners tagged from first and took second on fly outs.

Annie Willis picked up the win against Furman, going 3.0 innings and allowing just one hit. She struck out six. Kenley Hawk also went 3.0 innings in the game against Alcorn State to earn the win.

Quotables

Madisyn Kennedy on if having a productive offense helps the team relax on defense…

“Definitely. As a defense playing behind our pitchers, it takes a lot of pressure off. We can relax and play our game, and know the pitchers are going to get it done. When we go back to hit, we’re going to get it done again.”

Madisyn Kennedy on her home run swing…

“It felt great, Ricketts challenged me to hit it oppo. I was just trying to hit it hard, and wherever it went it was going to go.”

Riley Hull on hitting out of the leadoff spot…

“It was really overwhelming the first game, so Wednesday. I did it in high school, so I’ve done it before. At the same time, I only lead off one time in a game. Other than that, it’s just hitting.”

Chloe Malau’ulu on Brylie St. Clair’s baserunning…

“Power is really nice to have, but we need a little triple-threat action. As you can see, she can hit triples or a nice little soft slap or bunt. She can do it all, and I feel like it turns the tide in a lot of situations with baserunners for power hitters. She likes to capitalize on a lot of the mistakes that other defenses will make, so it’s really nice to see her head in the game. She’s very determined and aggressive when it comes to baserunning.”

Quick Hitters

Bulldog Bats – MSU has hit at least one home run in every game it has won this season … State claimed its seventh and eighth run-rule victories of the year … MSU has hit multiple home runs in eight games this season … the Bulldogs are averaging 1.53 home runs per game and 8.8 runs per win.

Paige Cook – Singled and scored before doubling home a run, all in the second inning, against Alcorn State.

Saleyna Daniel – Came on as a pinch runner and stole second base against Furman … scored against the Paladins and remained in the game in left field.

Mia Davidson – Hit her nation-leading 10th home run in her first at-bat against Furman … finished the game 2-for-3 and reached base in all three trips … marked her third consecutive game with a home run … doubled home two runs and came around to score against Alcorn State.

Matalasi Faapito – Drew three total walks on the day … hit a two-run homer against Alcorn State.

Riley Hull – Went 1-for-2 with an RBI double and a sacrifice fly against Furman … went 2-for-3 with an RBI against Alcorn State.

Chloe Malau’ulu – Hit a two-run homer against Furman … also drove in a run with a base hit … scored twice against Alcorn State with a walk and a base hit.

Madisyn Kennedy – Hit a three-run homer against Alcorn State.

Brylie St. Clair – went 2-for-2 with a bunted double against Furman … drove in one run with a single and scored a run against the Paladins … reached on a bunt single and came around to score against Alcorn State.

Annie Willis – Threw 3.0 one-hit innings against Furman and earned the win with six strikeouts.

Furman Scoring Recap

Bottom 1

Mia Davidson hit a solo home run with one out

Furman 0, Mississippi State 1

Bottom 2

Madisyn Kennedy walked to open the frame. Jackie McKenna reached on an error by the shortstop to put runners on first and second. Following a pop out, Brylie St. Clair laced a single down the left field line that the left fielder bobbled and allowed to get by. St. Clair reached third, and Kennedy and McKenna scored on the play. Riley Hull hit an RBI double to score St. Clair, and advanced to third when Davidson singled into center field. With runners on the corners, Matalasi Faapito hit into a fielder’s choice, but Davidson beat the throw to second as everyone was safe. Hull scored. Allison Florian pinch ran for Faapito. Chloe Malau’ulu singled and took second on the throw. Davidson scored, and Florian reached third. Paige Cook then grounded out to bring Florian home.

Furman 0, Mississippi State 7

Bottom 3

McKenna led off with a single. Saleyna Daniel pinch ran and stole second base. She advanced to third on a ground out. St. Clair then laid down a bunt double, reaching second when it was uncovered. Daniel scored on a sacrifice fly from Hull.

Furman 0, Mississippi State 8

Top 4

Emily Bartlett led off with a solo home run.

Furman 1, Mississippi State 8

Bottom 4

Faapito walked to open the inning, and Malau’ulu hit a two-run homer.

Furman 1, Mississippi State 10

Alcorn State Scoring Recap

Bottom 2

Paige Cook led off with a single up the middle. She advanced to third on a sacrifice bunt from Madisyn Kennedy. After a pop out, Shea Moreno reached on an error, allowing Cook to score. Brylie St. Clair beat out a bunt single to put runners on first and second. Riley Hull singled up the middle and advanced on the throw. Her hit brought home Moreno, and St. Clair took third. Mia Davidson scored both runners with a double off the wall. Matalasi Faapito then hit a two-run homer. Chloe Malau’ulu walked and took second on a wild pitch. She scored when Cook doubled down the left field line.

Alcorn State 0, Mississippi State 7

Bottom 2

Addison Purvis walked to open the inning, and Malau’ulu followed with a single up the middle. Montana Davidson pinch hit and reached on a fielder’s choice as Purvis was retired at third. Kennedy hit a three-run home run.

Alcorn State 0, Mississippi State 10

Top 5

Desirea Lindsey walked to open the frame and took second on a wild pitch. She advanced to third on a ground out to the pitcher. Kelsey Lockridge singled to right field to score Lindsey. She took second on a passed ball and advanced to third on an infield single. Jillian Walters walked, and Lockridge scored on the wild pitch.

Alcorn State 2, Mississippi State 10

