Celebrating the life of Tanya Ocampo

MERIDIAN, Miss. (WTOK) - Meridian Community College educators came together to honor a friend and former colleague who died in November 2021.

Tanya Ocampo’s life was celebrated Friday, along with her birthday, at MCC’s Workforce Development Center.

“This is one of the hardest things I have had to do, one of the hardest,” said Flora Sumrall, Ocampo’s friend.

Staff members who were close to Ocampo shared their memories of her.

“This is the kindest person I ever met. In the middle of heartache, she comforts somebody else. She actually showed up for me. When I lost my husband, I should have known, but I didn’t know who she was. She has been there for me every day since the loss of my husband, the loss of my dad and the loss of my sister. I wish someone like here would be there for me now.”

The college developed a memorial endowment that will award scholarships to students in the Medical Office Management Technology Program.

“As part of the fundraiser campaign for the endowment, we are going to have a lot of events,” said Josh Taylor, instructor in the Media Production Technology Program.

The Tanya Renia Ocampo Memorial Walk Apr. 2 is the first event that will kick off the fundraising campaign.

Taylor shared moments he had with Ocampo that he will never forget.

“As a division chair, I spend a lot of time as a problem solver for a lot of other faculties. I would say probably twice a week, Tanya and Flora would get riled up and call me with something. I will remember forever about twice a week picking up the phone hearing her voice of ‘Josh, we’ve got a problem. We got an issue.” I would say it’s okay; we will figure it out,” said Taylor.

The college presented a memorial plaque and brick in honor of Tanya Ocampo.

To donate, contact the Meridian Community College Foundation at 601-484-8612 or go to meridiancc.edu/giving. Be sure to say it’s for the Tanya Renia Ocampo Memorial Endowment.

