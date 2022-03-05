Neshoba Central caps off their perfect season winning the 5A girls state championship

JACKSON, Miss. (WTOK) -,Completely undefeated. For the first time in program history the Neshoba Central Rockets go undefeated.

The Rockets take down Columbus 49-41 in the girls 5A state championship. This is the Rockets first state championship win since 2017.

The Rockets would struggle to get hot and make three pointers, which has been their specialty all year long.

At the half the Rockets would lead 21-20. The game would be a close contest all the way to the final minute.

Carly Keats, the game MVP, would help seal the Rockets win with free throws. She would also go on to score 11 points and 5 rebounds. Hama’ya Fielder would be the Rockets leading scorer with 14 total points and 7 rebounds.

The Lady Rockets end the season making history as the first team to go completely undefeated.

Neshoba Central caps off their perfect season 33-0 with a 49-41 win over Columbus in the 5A girls state championship game.



This is the Lady Rockets first state championship since 2017. pic.twitter.com/k9XhBEZFrX — syd (@sydney_wicker) March 5, 2022

After the game head coach Jason Broom said, “It’s incredible. I’m so happy for those girls. For the rest of their life when they come into that gym [Neshoba Central] their picture will be up on the wall and it will say, ‘33-0′ and that’s perfection. You can’t ask any better way to give a group of kids confidence going through the rest of their life, than to know that they were a champion and that nobody beat them. You know there shouldn’t be anything that they face in life that from here on that they don’t have confidence to fall back on and at the end of the day, that’s what this is all about. Most kids aren’t going to go play pro, they’re not going to do all that. Maybe they do, maybe they don’t, but if they can get that out of the experience. I’m so happy for them.”

Copyright 2022 WTOK. All rights reserved.