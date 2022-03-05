Advertisement

No. 5 Auburn tops South Carolina 82-71 to win SEC outright

Jabari Smith scored 21 points, K.D. Johnson had 18 and No. 5 Auburn won the Southeastern...
Jabari Smith scored 21 points, K.D. Johnson had 18 and No. 5 Auburn won the Southeastern Conference title with an 82-71 victory over South Carolina.(Source: WSFA 12 News)
By The Associated Press
Published: Mar. 5, 2022 at 3:06 PM CST|Updated: 19 hours ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

AUBURN, Ala. (AP) - Jabari Smith scored 21 points, K.D. Johnson had 18 and No. 5 Auburn won the Southeastern Conference title with an 82-71 victory over South Carolina.

The Tigers secured the No. 1 seed for next week’s league tournament in Tampa, Florida, after entering the day one game up on No. 7 Kentucky, No. 13 Tennessee and No. 14 Arkansas.

No tiebreakers needed, though the Gameocks did rally after trailing by 19 early in the second half.

Auburn players celebrated on the court amid a flurry of orange and blue confetti. Jermaine Couisnard led South Carolina with 22 points.

Copyright 2022 The Associated Press. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Northbound lanes on I-59/20 have been shut down. An 18-wheeler has caught fire near mile marker...
18-wheeler catches fire on I-59 Northbound, lanes shut down
Neshoba Central finished the season 33-0 with a win over Columbus in the 5A state championship.
Neshoba Central caps off their perfect season winning the 5A girls state championship
Kendarius Earl is charged with aggravated assault, drive-by shooting, shooting into a dwelling...
Man charged in recent Meridian shootings
Daily Docket 3
Lauderdale County Arrest Report March 4, 2022
Meridian Community College honored a friend and former colleague, Tanya Ocampo, who died in...
Celebrating the life of Tanya Ocampo